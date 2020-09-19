Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 882.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 273,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,660 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

LLNW stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $780.04 million, a P/E ratio of -127.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

In other Limelight Networks news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Amaral sold 23,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $171,074.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,929 shares of company stock worth $4,155,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

