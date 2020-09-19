TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 131.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNET. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in TriNet Group by 55.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 51,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $3,213,625.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $362,313.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $730,704.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,795,958.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 172,716 shares of company stock worth $11,271,769 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.82.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.