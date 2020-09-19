MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,193 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MGM Growth Properties worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,779,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1,568.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,337,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,327 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,481,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 29.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,215 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 37.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,699,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.97.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

