PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,593,000 after purchasing an additional 618,269 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 24.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 84,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 1,021.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,294,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,715,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,917 shares of company stock worth $1,460,507 in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Griffin Securities upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $97.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

