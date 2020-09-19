Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 7,198 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $427,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 116.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 67,933 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 102.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 31,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $677,118.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,227.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $2,191,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62. Rapid7 Inc has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $67.76.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.