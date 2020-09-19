Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY stock opened at $161.83 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $410.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.