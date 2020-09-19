Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $26,000 in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Unifi alerts:

Shares of Unifi stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $243.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.77). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.60 million. Analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle acquired 11,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $149,638.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,682.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle acquired 10,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $133,199.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 23,535 shares of company stock valued at $302,068. 25.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.