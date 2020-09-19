12,210 Shares in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 1,035.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 259,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 35,769 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 82.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,478,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 668,816 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 11.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 941,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 93,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 143.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 125,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $356,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

LTRPA opened at $2.10 on Friday. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $157.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

