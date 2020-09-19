Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 120,049 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 240,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $21.79 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Research analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

