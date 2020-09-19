Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 236.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cardtronics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,574,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 271,242 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 59,595 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 27.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,047,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 223,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 674,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter.

In other Cardtronics news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Gabelli initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.57. Cardtronics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

