Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Smart Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smart Global by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Smart Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Smart Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGH shares. BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Smart Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

SGH stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.60 million, a PE ratio of -207.14 and a beta of 0.92. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

