Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 940 Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Tivity Health by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Tivity Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Tivity Health Inc has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

TVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

