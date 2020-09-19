Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $29,000 Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

