577 Shares in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other II-VI news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $761,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,292,663.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Northland Securities downgraded II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.03.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.21. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.59.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

