Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $27,000 Investment in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $15,015,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,716,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,609,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $4,167,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBIO opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Translate Bio Inc has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBIO. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Translate Bio news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 6,824,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $141,140,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $1,318,209.04. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

