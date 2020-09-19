Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 617 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in PROS by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PROS by 23.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 10.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PROS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $89,260.00. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $68.81.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 28.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

