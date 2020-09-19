2,817 Shares in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 37,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gates Industrial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.99. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

