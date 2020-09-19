9,831 Shares in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $827.69 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. VBI Vaccines Inc has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 46.47% and a negative net margin of 2,467.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

