Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 1,786 Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Eventbrite by 1,826.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eventbrite by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Eventbrite by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

EB stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.59. Eventbrite Inc has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 103.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.