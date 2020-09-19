Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Stake Lessened by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,476 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 93,508 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 87.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $158.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

