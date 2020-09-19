Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 424 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 145,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INDB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.87. Independent Bank Corp has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $87.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.