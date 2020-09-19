Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $31,000 Stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.