Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $31,000 Investment in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,332 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,136 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 621,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,978 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,240,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $590.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 174.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. Analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

