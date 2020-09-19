Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,046 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 252,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 240,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 29,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTB stock opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

CTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

