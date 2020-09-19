Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 683 Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Anterix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anterix alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATEX. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Anterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $277,251.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,546.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Gray sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $143,033.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,646.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,060 shares of company stock worth $2,371,043. Company insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.66 and a current ratio of 18.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60. Anterix Inc has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Anterix had a negative net margin of 3,174.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Anterix Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.