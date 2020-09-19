Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Materion by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Materion by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Materion by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $77,194.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $52.00 on Friday. Materion Corp has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $65.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Materion had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Materion’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materion Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTRN. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

