Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81,682 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of CBL & Associates Properties worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBL. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 237.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 184,058 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter worth $118,000. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

NYSE CBL opened at $0.20 on Friday. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

In other news, major shareholder Cbl & Associates Inc sold 1,035,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $186,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,520,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $191,129.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,915 shares in the company, valued at $185,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,180,986 shares of company stock worth $392,589. Insiders own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

CBL & Associates Properties Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

