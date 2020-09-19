Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

RCII stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCII shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

