Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 920 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 37.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Perficient by 19.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 39.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Securities raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.