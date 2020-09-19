Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 180.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Magellan Health by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Magellan Health by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Magellan Health by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 271,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 134,329 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Magellan Health by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

MGLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. Magellan Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

