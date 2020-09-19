Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $33,000 Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,164,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,153 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,974,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,719,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 312,452 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 8,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $253,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $113,987.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,819.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,321 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

