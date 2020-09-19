Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $3,795,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,878,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after buying an additional 777,701 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 705,245 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 861,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 657,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $2,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

CMO opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 19.66 and a current ratio of 19.66. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $598.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.32.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

