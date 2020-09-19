Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $24,188,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 45,959 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLDM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fluidigm in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Fluidigm stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $582.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

