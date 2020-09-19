Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,303,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,801,000 after buying an additional 79,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,233,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,927,000 after buying an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,737,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 28.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after buying an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,673,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $11.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25. Homology Medicines Inc has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Homology Medicines Inc will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. FIX began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Homology Medicines Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.