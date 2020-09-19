Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,913 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,913 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,699 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,492 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,089 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $91,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,958.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD opened at $5.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $644.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.