BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after acquiring an additional 760,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 183,081 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,781,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 712,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,746,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 253,109 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $708.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.65% and a negative return on equity of 603.57%. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $220,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

