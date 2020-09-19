927 Shares in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2020

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Worthington Industries by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $694,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,012,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,174,000. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR opened at $39.77 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.59.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WOR. ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $31,000 Stake in TFS Financial Co.
Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $31,000 Investment in Flexion Therapeutics Inc
Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,046 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co
Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 683 Anterix Inc
Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Materion Corp
Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Position in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
