Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $35,000 Position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 69.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 45,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 35.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 482,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 126,919 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 14.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 284,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $942.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. TPI Composites Inc has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,529. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

