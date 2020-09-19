Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,223 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,896,076,000 after buying an additional 29,287,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after buying an additional 5,003,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after buying an additional 2,031,460 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,823,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after buying an additional 1,149,860 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,565,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,867,000 after buying an additional 865,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $47.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

