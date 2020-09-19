Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 48,532 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 91.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48,532 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 157.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $797,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $884,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMS stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.89.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

