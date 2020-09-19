Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,175 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCPH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.84. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $71.11. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,294,519.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $143,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,330 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,578 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

