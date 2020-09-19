Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $330,000 Holdings in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWST. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2,566.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 54,718 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

In other news, Director James E. Oconnor sold 7,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $416,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,895.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,029,614.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,104 shares of company stock worth $4,189,497 in the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.08 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $59.68.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $188.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.16 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

