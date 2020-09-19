Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

KDP opened at $28.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

