Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,620 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 4,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 39,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of CW opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.31. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.21.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.34 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

