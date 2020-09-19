Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,455 Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,235,000 after acquiring an additional 115,589 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 1,092.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,546,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,454,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its position in Globus Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,374,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,467,000 after acquiring an additional 154,586 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

