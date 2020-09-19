Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 3,139.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MaxLinear from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

NYSE:MXL opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 18.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $744,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,164.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

