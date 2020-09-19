Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,596 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 67,591 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

NYSE LEG opened at $44.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $845.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

