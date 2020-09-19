Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 196.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 209.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 35.4% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LW opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.