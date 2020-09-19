Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 510.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 52.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

NYSE MHK opened at $101.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $153.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.