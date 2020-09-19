Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 3,900 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,212,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after buying an additional 464,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 73,231 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 950,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,152,000 after acquiring an additional 249,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.93, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.16 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $25,593.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,346.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $257,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock worth $3,686,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

